Douglas “Cam” Pearce

Douglas “Cam” Pearce, 93, of Sea Girt, died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.
 
Born in Saskatchewan, Canada, he lived in Madison, Wisconsin, before moving to Wall Township in 1953.
 
Cam was a Physicist for Fort Monmouth in Tinton Falls for over 36 years before retiring in 1994.
 
