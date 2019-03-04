St. Patrick’s Day Parade triumphs, despite the weather forecast

BELMAR — Spectators from far and wide ignored forecasts of an impending storm and turned out to cheer the annual Belmar/St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday.

Starting shortly after noon, dozens of pipe and drum bands, fire and emergency medical departments and organizations marched from Lake Como into Belmar, many with decorated floats, to participate in the annual celebration of Irish heritage. Organizers said that about 6,000 people were expected to march in this year’s parade.

Chip Cavanaugh, Chairman of the Belmar/ Lake Como Parade Committee, said he was very pleased with this year’s parade. “We had the luck of the Irish,” he said. “We got it in before the weather came through.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.