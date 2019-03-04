Santaniello finishes third in state

ATLANTIC CITY — Vincent Santaniello waited for the call with five seconds left in his 9-4 win against Bergen Catholic’s Nick Kayal on Saturday in the NJSIAA Wrestling State Championships.



Wrestling as the six seed for Brick Memorial, Santaniello’s reversal was one of three en route to his third-place finish at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City March 2.



“It’s amazing,” Santaniello said. “I knew he was going to try to ride, so I just had to catch that boot, throw him over, caught a headlock and the ref gave me two later than I was expecting, so that was kind of uncomfortable.”

Less than 24 hours after beating three seed Kayal 3-2 in the quarterfinals on Friday, March 1, Santaniello capitalized on Kayal’s mistake.

Kayal came out aggressive early on, but whether it was stuffing a takedown or catching Kayal high for a reversal, Santaniello had answers.

“I looked over to my coach [Michael Kiley] and he said, ‘Catch the boot,’” Santaniello said. “He was getting high, so I knew eventually I would catch him if not on his back for two, at least.”

Santaniello was not just wrestling for himself, but his family. His third-place win adds to the ‘family rivalry,’ with his dad, former Brick Memorial standout, Vin Santaniello placing fourth as a sophomore and junior in 1988 and 1989. His father also placed second in 1990.

“It’s even better because my dad took fourth his sophomore year,” Santaniello said. “I always bust his chops and tell him that I am better than him, but I knew it was going to be so hard to take better than fourth, but to do it, it feels amazing.”

His third-place finish caps off a deep tournament run, where he advanced to the semifinals. Santaniello lost 3-2 to finalist, Emerson Park Ridge’s seven-seed, Nick Babin. He rallied back by defeating Belvidere’s four-seed, Quinn Melofchik, 3-2 in sudden victory.

Melofchik defeated Santaniello 4-3 just a year ago in the state tournament to finish seventh, leaving Santaniello in eighth. He finishes his sophomore campaign as a District 27 champion, Region 6 title winner, and now, third in the state

After three days, six matches, Santaniello becomes the 12th Mustang in school history to finish third in New Jersey.

“Everyone in this weight class is so tough, we are all a point away from each other, it felt amazing,” Santaniello said. “I worked so hard this offseason, I don’t know if anyone else thought, but I knew I was going to be one of the top competitors this year.”