Olga diPierro

Star News Group Staff
Olga diPierro [née Balas] of Red Bank, died peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at the age of 87.
 
Daughter of Peter and Mary Balas [née Vislocky], immigrants from Litmanová, Slovakia, she grew up in a cold water flat in lower Manhattan, New York with her older brothers, Peter and John