Marian Anne D’Amico

Marian Anne D’Amico, 88, of Spring Lake Heights passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 28 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
 
She was born in Hackensack and lived in Northvale, before retiring to New Port Richey, Florida. She then moved to The Arbors in Spring Lake Heights where she lived for