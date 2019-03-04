Agreement reached between Brick Board of Ed, teachers

BRICK TOWNSHIP —The Brick Township school district has reached a tentative agreement with the Brick Township Education Association [BTEA], Board of Education President Stephanie Wohlrab said in a statement.

“On behalf of the Board of Education, I would like to thank the BTEA negotiation team, the administration, teachers and community members for your cooperation, consideration and concern for all impacted by this year’s negotiation process,” Ms. Wohlrab said in the statement.

“We are pleased to have reached this tentative agreement and look forward to completing the process. Per the directive of the mediator, the specific terms and conditions of the successor contract cannot be shared by the parties with the public until the parties finalize and agree upon the salary guide and hold a ratification vote on the agreement.

“We look forward to continuing our work with BTEA leadership to finalize the salary guide and implement this agreement for our hard-working staff. As always, we are One Brick.”

Brick Township’s school teachers had been working without a contract since July 1, 2018. Talks between the teachers union and the board of education had reached a stalemate in ensuing negotiations before coming to an agreement this weekend.

Brick township operates 12 schools with roughly 9,000 students.