Union Landing Historical Society swears in new board

BRIELLE — The Union Landing Historical Society swore in its 2019 officers and board of directors.

The group met at the Curtis House for its annual meeting, which was followed by a presentation from George Johnson of the Monmouth County Archives, on how to use archival records to research the individual histories of homes in the county.

At the start of the meeting, one of the directors, Ann Scott, swore in the new board.

The 2019 board consists of President Jim Ham, First Vice President Jim Mortenson, Treasurer Curtis Porcello, Secretary Virginia Loftin and Directors Bridgette Markuson, Fred Rimmele and Ms. Scott.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brielle stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.