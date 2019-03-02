Point Pleasant man sentenced to 16 years in prison

POINT PLEASANT — A 22-year-old Point Pleasant man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for planning to use a pressure cooker bomb in New York on behalf of the Islamic State, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Gregory Lepsky, a 2016 graduate of Point Pleasant Borough High School, pleaded guilty March 13, 2018, to one count of attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, specifically ISIS, according to the release. He was sentenced Friday.

The sentencing was announced by U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito and Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers.

On Feb. 21, 2017, Mr. Lepsky was arrested by the Point Pleasant Police Department in connection with an incident that occurred that day in his family’s home. Following the arrest, law enforcement officers searched the residence and found a new pressure cooker stored behind a roll of bubble wrap in Mr. Lepsky’s bedroom closet, according to the release.

Digital evidence was linked to Mr. Lepsky leading police to discover his plan to build and detonate a bomb as part of his support for ISIS. On social media, Mr. Lepsky said he intended to “fight on behalf of ISIS” and that he would, if necessary, “become a martyr by driving a ‘bunch of explosives’ to where the ‘enemies’ could be found and blowing himself up.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.