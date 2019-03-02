Memorial’s Santaniello advances with takedown

ATLANTIC CITY — Brick Memorial High School wrestling’s Vincent Santaniello is wrestling for third in the state.

Tied 1-1 with Belvidere’s four-seed, Quinn Melofchik, Santaniello swept his opponent to score two points, guaranteeing his spot in the third-place match later on Saturday, March 2.

Seeded sixth, Santaniello’s win comes just a day after his 3-2 semifinal loss to Emerson/Park Ridge’s seven-seed, Nick Babin, in the semifinals inside Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Friday, March 1.

Santaniello wrestles Bergen Catholic’s three-seed Nick Kayal less than 24 hours after beating Kayal 3-2 in the quarterfinals on Friday. His rematch with Kayal will take place March 2 following the fifth round fo wrestlebacks.

David Szuba turned the page against Jackson Memorial’s 14-seed, Brock Winston, winning 4-1 in the third round of wrestlebacks on March 1.

Szuba, the 27-seed, countered a takedown attempt to score two points and seal the win at the NJSIAA Wrestling State Championships at Boardwalk Hall.

Szuba lost to Winston the last two times they met in the Shore Conference Tournament third-place match and less than a week ago at Region 7. He fell one match short of placing in the state tournament after losing 8-6 to No. 9 seed, St. Augustine’s Mike Misita.

Szuba ends his sophomore campaign with a District 27 title and a 31-9 record.

Ryan Smith [113] and Michael Richardson [126] ended their seasons in the second round of wrestlebacks.

Seeded 13th, Smith lost 7-4 to 14-seed, St. John Vianney’s Nico Diaz 5-2. After winning his first match of the day, 19-seed Richardson lost to 20-seed, Paulsboro’s Geno Duca, 6-5. Smith finished the year 23-6, while Richardson closed out 31-8.

Both were District 27 champions.

Borowsky finsihes career among Boro’s best

Point Boro wrestling’s Billy Borowksy [220] is one of the best wrestlers to put on the black and gold singlet.

He earned a career-win 112 by pinning 30-seed, East Brunswick’s Youssef Gamel 3:32 in the second round fo wrestleback on March 1. His victory at the NJSIAA Wrestling State Championships in Boardwalk Hall tied him on Boro’s All-Time Wins List with Jay Nase and Matt Nobbs.

Seeded at 13, his tournament run came to an end with a 5-0 loss to No. 5, Westwood’s Benny Dahdah. Borowksy ends his season as the District 23 champion and the second-place finisher at Region 6.

Ty Bailey [145] escaped with seconds to spare.

Seeded 16th, Bailey escaped with two seconds left to defeat 32-seed, Freehold Boro’s Tony Dushku in the first round of wrestlebacks March 1.

His junior campaign came to a close after losing to No. 15, Shore’s Mike McGee 5-3 in the second round of wrestlebacks.

Beach’s Bowers and Sherlock end seasons in AC

Point Beach wrestling’s Jesse Bowers [132] and Jason Sherlock [182] ended their seasons in the wrestleback rounds of the NJSIAA Wrestling State Championships on March 1.

Seeded 30th, Bowers dropped a 10-4 decision to 14-seed, Highland Regional’s Justin Carris. Bowers closes out his season with a District 23 title and 32-10 record.

Sherlock, the 17-seed, earned a bye into the second round, but lost to 15-seed, Wall’s Jacob Whitworth, 10-7. He finished the year as a District 23 champion and with a 37-4 record.

Brick’s Tallmadge makes deep run

Brick Township High School dubbed Evan Tallmadge as the “Lone Dragon.”

The only state qualifier for Brick at the NJSIAA Wrestling State Championships from Thursday, Feb. 28 through Friday, March 1, Tallmadge was eliminated after losing 7-3 to 14-seed, St. John Vianney’s Nicholas Diaz.

Seeded 21st, Tallmadge took second in Region 6 and first at District 24.

