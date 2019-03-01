Recreational marijuana ban introduced in Brick

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Council faced push-back this week after moving to introduce a ban on the sale of recreational marijuana in the township as a preemptive measure if legalization were to be enacted at the state level.

The aroma of marijuana permeated the municipal building for the Tuesday, Feb. 26, meeting as medicinal users and other proponents for legalization attended the meeting to state their opposition to the proposed Brick ban.

The ordinance as proposed bans what is defined as marijuana cultivation facilities, marijuana producing manufacturing facilities, marijuana testing facilities and marijuana retail establishments within the borders of the township, however it explicitly bans only recreational, and not medicinal, marijuana.

According to Council President Andrea Zapcic, the ordinance comes as a recommendation from the township’s Land Use Committee. All of the council members present voted in favor of introducing the ordinance except Councilman Jim Fozman, who abstained because he felt he was not adequately informed about the ordinance and suggested the possibility of a referendum.

"My feelings as a councilman sitting here and representing all of the residents of Brick, I am not satisfied with the information that I have received. Perhaps a referendum is in order going forward," he said.





