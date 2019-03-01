Point Beach Arts plans a vibrant downtown

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — In addition to its sandy beaches and ocean views, Point Pleasant Beach is about to become known for a lively downtown scene that is a hub of creative and artistic expression.

This is the collective vision of a group of creatives — artists, musicians, filmmakers, artisans, photographers and others — who are coming together to make this vision a reality.

This newly commissioned arts committee, Point Beach Arts, will host an inaugural event, “Gala Night in White, A Canvas for the Arts,” Saturday, March 30, from 7 to 10 p.m., at the White Sands on Ocean Avenue.

The inspiration for the vision of the downtown came not from the creative realm, but from Paul Kanitra’s door-to-door political campaigning while running for a seat on the borough council.

“One of the things I heard over and over again was we have the beach and the ocean, something a lot of people can come and enjoy. Between May and September it’s not hard to find things to do. But one thing that became apparent was downtown is not as lively after 5 p.m. The restaurant scene is phenomenal but there’s not much for people to do before or after dinner.

