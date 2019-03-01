Home sweet home for Memorial’s Santaniello

ATLANTIC CITY — Brick Memorial wrestling’s Vincent Santaniello [113] feels like he is at home.

In Santaniello’s second trip to the NJSIAA State Championships in Atlantic City, he dominated both of his opponents in the round of 32 and the prequarters.

“Last year I was in a place I have never been before,” Santaniello said. “This year I feel more comfortable.

Seeded sixth, Santaniello booked his way to the quarterfinals by tech falling No. 27, Westfield’s Quinn Gimblette, 16-1. He then followed up with a pin against No. 11, Clearview’s Carmen Glumarello [5:08].

Glumarello did not make it easy on Santaniello with his slow-pace style of wrestling, not moving his feet. Santaniello squared up with Glumarello and waited for his chance.

Santaniello escaped from bottom to score first and then followed up with a takedown later in the match to take a 3-0 lead. He caught Glumarello in the third period to earn a pin and his way into the quarterfinals.

“I should of pushed the pace when he wasn’t moving his feet, I kind of just stood there too,” Santaniello said. “I knew that on the mat I could beat him, so if he wanted to wrestle on the mat, I knew I would pin him.”

He will wrestle No. 3, Bergen Catholic’s Nick Kayal in the quarterfinals, starting at 12 p.m., today, Friday, Feb. 29.

David Szuba [182] shook up the bracket by upsetting No. 6, Ramapo’s Luke Brantley in an 11-2 major decision in the round of 32. Szuba led No. 11, Montville’s Alex Garcia, before being pinned [3:50].

Ryan Smith [106] earned his first state match with a 52-second pin against No. 20, Rahway’s Kaelan Francois in the prequarterfinals. Seeded 13th, Smith fell to the wrestleback round after losing 3-2 to No.4, St. Joe Regional’s Joe Manno.

Michael Richardson [126] fell just short, a 4-2 sudden victory to No. 14, St. Peter’s Prep’s Sean Rendeiro. Smith, Szuba and Richardson will all return in the wreslteback rounds, starting a 9 a.m., Friday.

Wall’s Kanniard breezes by first day

A returning state runner-up from last season, No. 1 seed Wall’s Rob Kanniard [160] won both of his matches to advance to the quarterfinals tomorrow.

He teched the 32nd seed, Whippany Park’s Thomas Stigliano in the round of 32 and then majored No. 17, Pemberton’s Joseph Wilson 3-2.

“Today went good, I just keep taking it one match at a time, going all out senior year,” Kanniard said. “I want to leave it all out on the mat, no doubts.”

Jacob Glantzman [126] , seeded 29th, lost by fall to No.4, Westfield’s CJ Composto. The No. 23 seed, Nicholas Vargas lost 16-11 to No. 10, Don Bosco’s William Grater.

Jacob Whitworth [182] also lost in the round of 32. Seeded 15th, Whitworth lost via fall [2:52] to 18 seed, Delsea’s Curtis Thomas.

Glantzman, Vargas and Whitworth will compete in wrestlebacks, starting at 9 a.m., tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 29.

Boro’s Bailey and Borowsky head to wrestlebacks

Point Boro’s Ty Bailey [145] and Billy Borowsky [220] are both headed to the wrestle back round.

The 16th seed, Bailey lost by fall to Southern’s Nicholas Pepe [3:28] in the round fo 32. No. 13, Borowsky opened with a 4-2 sudden victory over Haddonfield’s Gabriel Klaus in the round of 32.

He lost 8-2 to No. 4, Newton’s Luke Fischer. Bailey and Borowsky will compete in wrestlebacks, starting at 9 a.m. Friday.

Beach’s Sherlock tops Jannucci in first round

Point Beach’s Jason Sherlock avenged his Region 6 semifinal loss by beating No. 16, Colts Neck’s Michael Jannucci 10-4 in the round of 32.

A week after losing by fall to Jannucci, No. 17 Sherlock advanced to the prequarterfinals. Sherlock was pinned by No. 1 seed, Bergen Catholic’s Christopher Foca.

Seeded 30th, Jesse Bowers lost 11-0 to No. 3, Don Bosco’s William Grater.

Sherlock and Bowers will compete in wrestlebacks, starting at 9 a.m. Friday



Brick’s Tallmadge continues in wrestlebacks

Brick Township’s Evan Tallmadge did not take long to get acclimated to the state level.

Tallmadge, a freshman, upset No. 12, Roxbury’s Franco Mazzo by fall [4:14]. Seeded 21st, Tallmadge lost 9-6 to five seed, Don Bosco’s Kylly Dunnigan.

Tallmadge will compete in wrestlebacks, starting at 9 a.m., tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 29.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

