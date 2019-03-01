Heartfelt message on bullying

POINT PLEASANT — An impassioned presentation on the topic of bullying touched close to home this week as students learned to resonate with the message, “It gets better.”

Laughter, tears and heartfelt stories delivered an empowering message to students and parents as they listened to guest speaker Anthony J. Wilkinson’s story of bullying and attempted suicide, each taking to heart the message, “You are not alone.”

“I want to say ‘thank you’ because I’ve gotten bullied … and I thought I was alone and to know that you are not alone is the best feeling,” middle-schooler Chloe said. “The fact that you came and spoke today, you helped someone and I want to help someone.”

“It Gets Better: A Forum Against Bias, Intimidation and Harassment” was hosted by the Point Pleasant Borough School District and Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Feb. 26.

“I think the best thing we can do, and why I come out and do these things, is I want to make kids aware that if they are the victim, I want them to see that it does get better, that this will pass,” Mr. Wilkinson said. “And if they’re the bully, I want them to think twice.”