Spring Lake relaxes restrictions on beachfront weddings

SPRING LAKE — Restrictions on beach weddings and other parties were relaxed by the borough council Tuesday night, in response to complaints that the coverage period was too extensive.
A new ordinance, described by Council President Brendan Judge as designed “to reduce restrictions on large gathering on the boardwalk and the beach” now bans special beach gatherings only during the months of July and August, as well as Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends including Friday and Monday.
Ordinance No. 2019-003 replaces one adopted by the council last year, which restricted such beach and boardwalk gatherings through the entire calendar year.
Several council members had endorsed the new ordinance when it was introduced on Jan. 12, calling it a good compromise.
Mayor Jennifer Naughton, who had expressed a wish to include June and September in the new measure was not present at Tuesday night’s meeting. The council approved the ordinance unanimously.
