Saint Patrick’s parade to step off on Sunday

BELMAR— After months of planning and fundraising, the largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade at the Jersey Shore is ready to step off.

The parade, which is in its 46th year, is set to start on Sunday, March 3 at 12:30 p.m.

The event is a special one for the people in the self-styled “Irish Riviera,” who delight in the fact that the parade brings over 100,000 visitors to Belmar to see the procession down Main Street.

“[The parade] promotes our Irish heritage,” Chip Cavanagh the head of the Belmar/Lake Como Parade Committee, which has organized the parade for over four decades, said.

“In this area, there is a lot of Irish people. Everyone calls it the Irish Riviera down here so it was very fitting that the parade started here in 1973,” he added.

The line-up for the parade will start at the corner of 21st Avenue and Main Street in Lake Como. The event will continue down to 6th Avenue in Belmar.

This year, 6,000 marchers are set to take part and an estimated 100 organizations will be represented.

According to Mr. Cavanagh, the parade will feature about 15 pipe bands, three school bands and a Mummers band.

“We put on a pretty good parade,” Mr. Cavanagh said.

“I don’t think there is anyone in the state right now that is putting in as much music and bands on the street as we are.”

Before the parade starts, there will be a special Mass at St. Rose Catholic Church on Saturday, March 2, at 10 a.m.

