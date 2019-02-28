PTO, Wall school district spar over canceled fall craft market

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Parent Teacher Organization [PTO] of Wall Intermediate School [WIS] has canceled plans to hold its major fundraiser, the Enchanted Knights Craft and Gift Market next fall.

The school’s PTO, together with its National Junior Honor Society, sponsored the inaugural Enchanted Knights event at the intermediate school on Oct. 20. Hundreds of people attended the fundraiser, which offered hand-crafted gifts for sale at the start of the 2018 holiday shopping season.

The decision to cancel next fall’s fundraiser, according to PTO members, came after the board of education [BOE] declined to cover the cost of having custodians and security officers at events the PTO holds at school facilities.

BOE members and school officials, however, noted that PTOs are among many groups, such as booster clubs, that use the facilities for events, and to waive fees for PTOs would make it appear as if the board were playing favorites.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.