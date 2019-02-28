Pouring the perfect pint with Irish flare

O’Brien began his career in bartending at the ripe age of 18 years, and landing at St. Stephen’s has proven to be the perfect place to stay.

“Actually I came here 10 years ago,” shared O’Brien. “I had worked at Harrigan’s for a number of years and I matriculated down the street and these guys were great and we just got along and I had a good rapport with them.

“And they’re really easy to work for and it makes it pretty easy to stick around.”

He also finds the commute to be unbeatable and thoroughly enjoys the community, seeing as he resides right down the street in Spring Lake.