Finding yourself in New Jersey as opposed to New Orleans when Mardi Gras rings in on Tuesday, March 5? While the New Jersey Fat Tuesday celebrations may be different than the parties on Bourbon Street, bars in Monmouth and Ocean counties are serving up Mardi Gras specials New Orleans style. So you can Party Mardi and get a taste of that Louisiana celebration without stepping foot on a plane.

MJ’S RESTAURANTS – ALL LOCATIONS

Pardi Gras at MJ’s and celebrate Fat Tuesday at your nearest MJ’s location. Enjoy delicious N’ Awlins style food specials featuring Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo, Fried Oyster Po’ Boy sandwiches and Shrimp Creole & Jambalaya. Plus $5 Hurricane Cocktails featuring Kenny Chesney’s Blue Chair Bay Rum.

MJ’s Bayville also presents DJ Giuseppe’s Pardi Gras Fat Tuesday Edition Karaoke Theme Party.

PROVING GROUND WATERFRONT DINING – HIGHLANDS

The Proving Ground invites you to join them on Tuesday, March 5, for their Mardi Gras Party on the waterfront. There will be a special menu available along with drinks and live music.

10TH AVE BURRITO – BELMAR

Join 10th Ave Burrito’s annual Mardi Gras celebration featuring live entertainment Fat Tuesday style with We Used to Cut the Grass.