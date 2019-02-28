Finding yourself in New Jersey as opposed to New Orleans when Mardi Gras rings in on Tuesday, March 5? While the New Jersey Fat Tuesday celebrations may be different than the parties on Bourbon Street, bars in Monmouth and Ocean counties are serving up Mardi Gras specials New Orleans style. So you can Party Mardi and get a taste of that Louisiana celebration without stepping foot on a plane.
MJ’S RESTAURANTS – ALL LOCATIONS
Pardi Gras at MJ’s and celebrate Fat Tuesday at your nearest MJ’s location. Enjoy delicious N’ Awlins style food specials featuring Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo, Fried Oyster Po’ Boy sandwiches and Shrimp Creole & Jambalaya. Plus $5 Hurricane Cocktails featuring Kenny Chesney’s Blue Chair Bay Rum.
MJ’s Bayville also presents DJ Giuseppe’s Pardi Gras Fat Tuesday Edition Karaoke Theme Party.
PROVING GROUND WATERFRONT DINING – HIGHLANDS
The Proving Ground invites you to join them on Tuesday, March 5, for their Mardi Gras Party on the waterfront. There will be a special menu available along with drinks and live music.
10TH AVE BURRITO – BELMAR
Join 10th Ave Burrito’s annual Mardi Gras celebration featuring live entertainment Fat Tuesday style with We Used to Cut the Grass.
LANGOSTA LOUNGE – ASBURY PARK
Enjoy a Fat Tuesday evening with Dark City Strings at Langosta Lounge beginning at 7 p.m. The band draws from a broad spectrum of influences to deliver a high energy creative mix of Bluegrass, Americana and Folk, along with contemporary covers.
REEF & BARREL – MANASQUAN
New Orleans Style Jazz & Funk with Waiting On Mongo on Tuesday, March 5, at 6 p.m. The night will feature drink specials, a Bourbon Street food menu and $5 Hurricanes. Enjoy beads, masks and party favors. Don’t forget to dress to impress as there will be prizes for best-dressed. No cover.
BAR ANTICIPATION – BELMAR
Celebrate Fat Tuesday with Bar A’s Beat the Clock with Bud Light. Drafts start at 50 cents at 8 p.m. increasing 25 cents every hour until midnight. Admission is free until 8 p.m. Those in attendance can also enjoy live entertainment.
LEGGETT’S SAND BAR – MANASQUAN
Enjoy Mardi Gras at Leggett’s with Pie & Pitcher and Wing & Pitcher specials as well as $2.75 Miller Lites and $4 Skyy Vodka mixed drinks.
THE BROADWAY BAR & GRILL – POINT PLEASANT BEACH
Enjoy Fat Tuesday at The Broadway with $3 Yuengling drafts and 75-cent wings all day long.