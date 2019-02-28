Parking ordinance makes it to finish line

BRADLEY BEACH — A move to amend an ordinance to allow heavier commercial vehicles to park overnight in Bradley Beach drew fierce debate from residents, some of whom have paid hundreds of dollars in parking ticket fines.

The amendment to the ordinance was adopted by a vote of 3-2 at the Feb. 26 borough council meeting, with Councilmen John Weber and Randy Bonnell in dissent.

Borough residents Mary Pat Riordan and her husband, Paul Walek, said they have accumulated 12 parking tickets in four years, and have paid $500 in fines in total.

“Residents that live in Bradley that pay taxes and don’t have a driveway should be able to park their commercial vehicle in front of their home,” Ms. Riordan said.

“There are a lot of blue collar workers that live in town and a lot of us don’t have driveways and I can’t help that. I am not going to move to Avon so I could get a driveway because I can’t afford it.”

Under the amended ordinance, 2019-4, commercial vehicles over 10,000 pounds and longer than 23 feet would not be allowed to park on the street in the borough between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. Previously, the limit was 7,000 pounds.

