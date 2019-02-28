MJ’S RESTAURANTS Get lucky at all of MJ’s locations this St. Patrick’s Day and celebrate the holiday with $2 green beers – Miller Lite Draft only, $3 Killian’s Irish Red Drafts and $5 Jameson Irish Whiskey shots. Plus enjoy delicious Paddy’s themed food including Guinness Cheeseburgers, St. Paddy’s Reuben, Corned Beef & Cabbage and Irish Nachos. MCDONAGH’S PUB Every day is St. Patrick’s Day at McDonagh’s Pub so you better believe they will be having a huge party on the actual holiday. Doors will open at 8 a.m. and guests can enjoy a free buffet from 8 to 9 a.m. Live entertainment will be provided by Matt Noffsinger from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and DJ Sway from 3 p.m. to close. The party will also feature an outside tent, outdoor buffet, outdoor bar and giveaways. MIRACLE PUB Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at The Miracle Pub with a party that will feature live appearances of bagpipers all day long. Those in attendance can also enjoy the pub’s all-you-can-eat Famous Irish Buffet for $17.99 for adults and $9.99 for kids under 10. RIVER ROCK River Rock Restaurant & Marina Bar celebrates the Irish spirit with a St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Party that will kick off on Friday, March 15, with Irish Happy Hour with Shamrock & Thistle Pipe & Drums from 4 to 7 p.m. The Amused Band and DJ Q will go on at 9:30 p.m.

On Saturday, March 16 enjoy live entertainment by Shamrock & Thistle Pipe & Drums at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and Irish Wake at 7 p.m. Club Night with SCE Event Group at 10 p.m. Kick off St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday morning from 9 a.m. to noon with breakfast and a Bloody Mary Bar, in which you can bring the lil’ ones for the Lucky Lil’ Leprechaun Party. There will also be a 94.3 Point Radio Contest from 10 a.m. to noon with giveaways, promo girls and plenty of good times. There will be bagpipers, Irish food and drink specials all day. Get Down Committee Band will perform at 6 p.m. CAPTAIN’S INN Let the shenanigans begin as the Tiki Bar opens back up on Friday, March 15, and the fun will continue all weekend long. Captain’s Inn invites you to join them as they kick off the season with St. Paddy’s Day. ST. STEPHEN’S GREEN PUBLICK HOUSE St. Stephen’s Green invites you to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with live entertainment by The Snakes from noon to 9 p.m. Guests can also enjoy Irish Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. WONDER BAR Wonder Bar’s St. Patrick’s Day Party will be a Cosmic Wonder Jam. Be green and party with three sets of Dead family tunes with Cosmic Jerry. Admission will be$5 starting at 3 p.m. Music starts at 3:30 p.m. and those in attendance can enjoy bar specials all day long.