Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and the luck of the Irish whether it is in your blood or not. Paint the town green and join in the Irish fun at these local area bars come Sunday, March 17. Enjoy the sounds of bagpipes, taste of Guinness plus plenty of green beer and set your eyes and appetite on mounds of corned beef and cabbage.
MJ’S RESTAURANTS
Get lucky at all of MJ’s locations this St. Patrick’s Day and celebrate the holiday with $2 green beers – Miller Lite Draft only, $3 Killian’s Irish Red Drafts and $5 Jameson Irish Whiskey shots. Plus enjoy delicious Paddy’s themed food including Guinness Cheeseburgers, St. Paddy’s Reuben, Corned Beef & Cabbage and Irish Nachos.
MCDONAGH’S PUB
Every day is St. Patrick’s Day at McDonagh’s Pub so you better believe they will be having a huge party on the actual holiday. Doors will open at 8 a.m. and guests can enjoy a free buffet from 8 to 9 a.m. Live entertainment will be provided by Matt Noffsinger from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and DJ Sway from 3 p.m. to close. The party will also feature an outside tent, outdoor buffet, outdoor bar and giveaways.
MIRACLE PUB
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at The Miracle Pub with a party that will feature live appearances of bagpipers all day long. Those in attendance can also enjoy the pub’s all-you-can-eat Famous Irish Buffet for $17.99 for adults and $9.99 for kids under 10.
RIVER ROCK
River Rock Restaurant & Marina Bar celebrates the Irish spirit with a St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Party that will kick off on Friday, March 15, with Irish Happy Hour with Shamrock & Thistle Pipe & Drums from 4 to 7 p.m. The Amused Band and DJ Q will go on at 9:30 p.m.
On Saturday, March 16 enjoy live entertainment by Shamrock & Thistle Pipe & Drums at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and Irish Wake at 7 p.m. Club Night with SCE Event Group at 10 p.m.
Kick off St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday morning from 9 a.m. to noon with breakfast and a Bloody Mary Bar, in which you can bring the lil’ ones for the Lucky Lil’ Leprechaun Party. There will also be a 94.3 Point Radio Contest from 10 a.m. to noon with giveaways, promo girls and plenty of good times. There will be bagpipers, Irish food and drink specials all day. Get Down Committee Band will perform at 6 p.m.
CAPTAIN’S INN
Let the shenanigans begin as the Tiki Bar opens back up on Friday, March 15, and the fun will continue all weekend long. Captain’s Inn invites you to join them as they kick off the season with St. Paddy’s Day.
ST. STEPHEN’S GREEN PUBLICK HOUSE
St. Stephen’s Green invites you to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with live entertainment by The Snakes from noon to 9 p.m. Guests can also enjoy Irish Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WONDER BAR
Wonder Bar’s St. Patrick’s Day Party will be a Cosmic Wonder Jam. Be green and party with three sets of Dead family tunes with Cosmic Jerry. Admission will be$5 starting at 3 p.m. Music starts at 3:30 p.m. and those in attendance can enjoy bar specials all day long.
THE SALTY WHALE & GUESTHOUSE
At The Salty Whale & Guesthouse St. Patrick’s Day means Irish food specials, Guinness and Jameson specials as well as live entertainment by bagpipers.
LEGGETT’S SANDBAR
Join Leggett’s for their St. Patrick’s Day Party featuring Gerry’s Famous Corned Beef and enjoy Sunday Funday drink specials.
PROVING GROUND WATERFRONT DINING
Enjoy an Irish Dinner & Show featuring Pat Guadagno, Dave McCarthy and John Rafferty beginning at 7 p.m.
THE CABIN RESTAURANT
Eat, drink and be Irish on St. Paddy’s Day at The Cabin. Enjoy all-you-can-eat corned beef and cabbage as well as a delicious Irish specialty menu. There will also be bagpipers during the day. Party St. Paddy’s Day with NRG Trio at 3 p.m.
THE IVY LEAGUE AND CHAPTER HOUSE BAR & GRILL
Open St. Patrick’s Day at 10 a.m. with drink specials all day including $4 Killian Pints, $1 off Car Bombs and $4 Tullamore Dew Shots. Enjoy a special Irish menu all weekend long as well as the best corned beef and cabbage in Monmouth County.
THE BROADWAY BAR AND GRILL
Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day at The Broadway with food, beer and drink specials.
THE CRAB’S CLAW INN
St. Patrick’s Day Party with live entertainment all day and night and an Irish Menu.