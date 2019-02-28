Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with these area parades

BELMAR/LAKE COMO
The tradition of the Belmar/Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade will continue on Sunday, March 3 at 12:30 p.m.
Grand Marshal Michael B. Ryan first ran for South Belmar Council in 1993 due to his wife Marlene getting him involved in local politics. Ryan served three terms on the council, many years as council president and two terms as town mayor from 2007 until he retired in 2014.
He became a member of the Belmar/Lake Como Parade Committee in 2008, which he continues to serve today and as an elected official he has worked to promote all things Irish. Ryan’s community involvement and Irish pride that has passed down from generation to generation will be on full display as he marches down Main Street on parade day.
Deputy Grand Marshal Margaret Neafsey also known as “Meg,” remembers her late parents Edward and Agnes Neafsey as being very proud of their Irish heritage and active in Irish-American civic organizations. Neafsey, her seven siblings and her many nieces and nephews treasure their Irish heritage.
As she follows in her father’s footsteps, Neafsey is looking forward to leading the parade with Grand Marshal Mike Ryan.
Additional trains have been added to the NJ Transit schedule for the event. For more information, visit belmarparade.com.
OCEAN COUNTY
The Ocean County St. Patrick’s Day Parade will step off at noon on Saturday, March 9 heading down the Boulevard in Seaside Heights. The Parade Committee once again anticipates a wonderful crowd as thousands of people come out to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and enjoy a great afternoon.
The Ocean County St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee members are Chairman Tom King, Vice Chairman Patrick Jockel, Treasurer Brian Morton, Secretary Robyn King and Trustees Bernie Mackle, Erin Ryan and Dennis Morton.
This year’s Parade Grand Marshal is Assemblyman Gregory P. McGuckin,
who represents the 10th Legislative District of the N.J. General Assembly. The committee also invites all to join them after the parade at the Hershey Hotel for more Irish music featuring Ballyhaunis.
For more information or to become a sponsor, visit ocstpatricksdayparade.com.
FREEHOLD
The Freehold Borough Arts Council’s Eighth Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place on Sunday, March 17 from noon to 2:30 p.m. The parade will assemble at McLean Street at noon and the parade will kick off at 1 p.m.
The Freehold Borough Arts Council asks that you please park in borough and other public parking lots for the parade and avoid private lots.
This year’s parade route is packed with an abundance of Irish tradition and fun as parade participants march from McLean Street to the Elk’s Lodge. Enjoy an after-party at the Freehold Elk’s Lodge 1454 featuring live entertainment by the Eddie Testa Band.
For more information, visit downtownfreehold.com.
ASBURY PARK
The Sixth Annual Asbury Park St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place on Sunday, March 10. The parade will step off at 1 p.m. at 5th and Ocean avenues.
This year’s Grand Marshal is The Asbury Park Rotary Foundation. Johnny Mac House of Spirits is the official headquarters of the Asbury Park St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
The parade after-party with music by Bobby Bandiera & Friends will take place at the Wonder Bar and will cost $15 per person.
For more information, visit asburyparkstpatricksparade.com.
RUMSON
The Seventh Annual Rumson St. Patrick’s Day parade will take place on Sunday, March 10, with a 1 p.m. start and is presented by OceanFirst Bank.
The parade route starts on Allen Street and River Road and ends at the intersection of Carton Street and Forrest Avenue.
The mission of The Rumson St. Patrick’s Day Parade is to celebrate Irish heritage and provide charitable gifts to local organizations that improve the greater Rumson community.
The Rumson St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee is pleased to announce that John F. Croddick, Sr. is the parade’s 2019 Grand Marshal.
For more information, visit rumsonstpatricksdayparade.org.
HIGHLANDS
The Highlands Business Partnership will paint the town green as they present the 16th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 23 at 2 p.m.
A great day for the Irish and everyone else, The Highlands St. Patrick’s Day Parade will highlight Irish culture through nearly 100 marching units that include Irish dancers, marching bands, bagpipers and oats.
The 2019 Grand Marshals are Christopher and Dolores Francy, who will lead the parade, which will begin at Huddy Park with hundreds marching along a one-mile stretch of Bay Avenue. The Highlands Business Partnership will host the parade’s annual “Competition of Floats.”
For more information, visit highlandsnj.com.
KEANSBURG
Join the wRAT radio station for the Keansburg Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 30, with a 1:30 p.m. step off. The parade route will head up the town’s Main Street to Church Street.
This family friendly event will feature floats, bagpipers, marching bands and more. Dress in your favorite green attire as you celebrate all things Irish.
For more information, visit wrat.com.
KEYPORT
The 14th Annual Keyport St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place Saturday, March 23, at 1 p.m. Organizers are always looking for creative and fun groups and individuals, community and civic groups, businesses, teams or families to participate or sponsor the parade.
At the conclusion of the parade prizes and trophies will be awarded. For more information, visit the parade Facebook page: Keyport St. Patrick’s Day Parade.