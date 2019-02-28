Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with these area parades

BELMAR/LAKE COMO

The tradition of the Belmar/Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade will continue on Sunday, March 3 at 12:30 p.m.

Grand Marshal Michael B. Ryan first ran for South Belmar Council in 1993 due to his wife Marlene getting him involved in local politics. Ryan served three terms on the council, many years as council president and two terms as town mayor from 2007 until he retired in 2014.

He became a member of the Belmar/Lake Como Parade Committee in 2008, which he continues to serve today and as an elected official he has worked to promote all things Irish. Ryan’s community involvement and Irish pride that has passed down from generation to generation will be on full display as he marches down Main Street on parade day.

Deputy Grand Marshal Margaret Neafsey also known as “Meg,” remembers her late parents Edward and Agnes Neafsey as being very proud of their Irish heritage and active in Irish-American civic organizations. Neafsey, her seven siblings and her many nieces and nephews treasure their Irish heritage.