Bonaventura “Bonnie” Scala

Bonaventura Scala [nee Reilly], of Brick, and Delray Beach, Florida, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 in Delray Beach, Florida. She was 75.
Bonnie was born in Jersey City on Dec. 3, 1943, the eldest daughter of Charles J and Mary F. [nee McLaughlin] Reilly. Bonnie attended Mt. Saint Dominick’s Academy in
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)