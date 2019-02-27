Bonaventura “Bonnie” Scala

Bonaventura Scala [nee Reilly], of Brick, and Delray Beach, Florida, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 in Delray Beach, Florida. She was 75.

Bonnie was born in Jersey City on Dec. 3, 1943, the eldest daughter of Charles J and Mary F. [nee McLaughlin] Reilly. Bonnie attended Mt. Saint Dominick’s Academy in