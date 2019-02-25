William “Bill” P. Hoey, Jr.

William “Bill” P. Hoey, Jr., 75, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 in Brick, following a brief illness.

Bill was born in New Brunswick. He was a graduate of Metuchen High School and received his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees in Industrial Education from Trenton State