Recreational marijuana ban on Tuesday night’s council agenda

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Council will introduce an ordinance that would “ban the sale, cultivation, manufacturing and testing of recreational marijuana in the township” at the regular council meeting Tuesday.

Marijuana has been a contentious issue in the township as residents turned out in numbers to oppose a proposed medical marijuana dispensary on Adamston Road. The application for Jersey Shore Therapeutic Health Center is still pending.

If adopted, Brick Township would join several other municipalities in New Jersey, such as Point Pleasant Beach, that have preemptively banned the commercialization of recreational marijuana within their borders before state legalization.

The meeting Feb. 26 will be held at 7 p.m. at the Brick Township Municipal Building, 401 Chambers Bridge Road.

