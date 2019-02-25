Joan Lockwood Wheeler

Joan Lockwood Wheeler, 86, of Roanoke, Indiana, and formerly of Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, went to be with her Lord Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at 12:14 p.m. at North Woods Village, Fort Wayne.

She had worked at Point Pleasant Hospital in obstetrics, then Jersey Shore University Medical Center in labor and delivery