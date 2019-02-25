Barbara Ann Thompson Meserole Fischer

Barbara Ann Thompson Meserole Fischer, 96, of Wilmington, North Carolina, died peacefully after a long illness on Friday, Feb. 22, in her room at The Commons at Brightmore.

Barbara was born on Apr. 9, 1922, in New Rochelle, New York, to Joseph N. and Marie [Boylan] Thompson. Graduating from The Ursuline School in 1940, she