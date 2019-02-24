Manasquan boys fall short in shore tournament final

WEST LONG BRANCH – The Manasquan boys basketball team, playing in its first Shore Conference Tournament final in 14 years ran into the most talented opponent in the recent history of the tournament on Saturday at Monmouth University.

The Warriors proved they could play with Ranney, the top ranked team in the state and a national-ranked power with two high-profile Division I players, but in the end the Panthers top end talent was a little too much for Manasquan who lost to Ranney 70-60.

The Warriors will now prepare for the Central Jersey Group II Tournament which begins on Monday when Manasquan hosts Johnson at 7 p.m.

Manasquan got off to a great start against the Panthers on Saturday, taking an eight-point lead in the first quarter behind the play of senior Brad McCabe. Scottie Lewis, who is committed to Florida scored several points, turned steals into acrobatic dunks to give Ranney a 19-17 lead after the first quarter.

The Panthers would take a 33-27 lead at the half 48-42 advantage going into the fourth quarter, but could never pull away for good against Manasquan until the final minutes.

The Warriors were led by McCabe who had a career night in front of 4,000 fans. McCabe scored 33 points for Manasquan, going 9-for-10 from 3-point range, missing only two shots the entire game.

