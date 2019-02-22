Reid faces challenge from Kanitra for GOP mayoral nod

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A challenger emerged this week to Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Stephen Reid’s bid for a second term.

Shortly after Mayor Reid officially announced his intention to run for re-election on Feb. 20, Republican Councilman Paul Kanitra announced via Facebook video that he will be running against the mayor.

Beach Republicans will meet Monday to vote on the candidate who will have the GOP’s backing in the mayoral race.

Mayor Reid’s announcement comes after he finished behind John Catalano, the Brick GOP president, in his bid to run as the Republican candidate for the 10th District Assembly seat currently held by David Wolfe, who is retiring.

The mayor has thrown his support behind Mr. Catalano.

“Point Pleasant Beach is the town I grew up in and the place I will always call home,” Mayor Reid said in a press release.

“These last four years as mayor have been an incredible experience and I am excited to announce my re-election campaign. Point Pleasant has given so much to my family and I want to continue to build on the success of my first term to continue giving back to this amazing community.”

His newly declared opponent, Councilman Kanitra, had previously announced he would run for the mayor’s spot if the mayor had moved on as the candidate in the state Assembly race.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.