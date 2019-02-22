Pickin’ a tune at Point

POINT PLEASANT BEACH – Every month, musicians gather at the Ocean County Library’s Point Pleasant Beach Branch for Pickin’ at Point, a two-hour jam session. On the third Tuesday of the month, from 6 to 8 :30 p.m., local musicians get together to jam. “

The way a Pickin’ jam works is there are usually three- or four-cord songs for the most part … [that] kind of lives in a couple different keys so if you know three or four cords, you can play along easily,” Matthew Willbergh, library branch manager, explained.

According to Mr. Willbergh, the music tends to fall along the lines of Americana, Bluegrass and even some Classic Rock. The musicians sit in a circle and each individual gets to pick a song, call out the key and the group plays along.

“A traditional Pickin’ jam is rooted in Bluegrass and American Roots music but we don’t hold everyone to that. I personally like the Grateful Dead, which is rooted in the music, but doesn’t usually show up in a Pickin’ jam. That’s what I like to play and someone else will play Crosby, Stills and Nash or some Neil Young,” he said.

