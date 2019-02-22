Manasquan boys beat CBA, advance to Shore Conference finals

TOMS RIVER — The Manasquan boys basketball team advanced to the Shore Conference finals for the first time since 2005, with a 70-64 victory over Christian Brothers Academy on Thursday at the RWJ Barnabas Health Arena.

The Warriors will face defending champions and number one ranked Ranney, 5 p.m. on Saturday at Monmouth University.

The Warriors got off to a great start against the Colts on Thursday, getting baskets in transition, playing tough defense and hitting shots from the outside.

Brad McCabe scored 11 points in the opening quarter for Manasquan, who jumped to a 23-9 lead after the first quarter.

McCabe hit three, 3-point baskets for the Warriors in the opening minutes of the game.

Manasquan freshman Ben Roy was also stellar, getting to the basket and driving past CBA defenders. Roy would finish with 17 points.

The Warriors led 42-21 at the half. The Colts chipped away at the Manasquan lead during the second half, due to foul trouble and turnovers by the Warriors, but never pulled within a possession.

Alex Galvan led all Manasquan scorers with 21 points, while McCabe finished with 15 and Xander Korolik with 10.