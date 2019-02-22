Brick school officials to join march on Trenton

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Brick school officials will join a rally in Trenton March 5 to protest significant cuts in state aid to schools implemented by Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration. Superintendent Gerard Dalton said the march on the Statehouse is being planned to coincide with the annual state budget address.

The district lost over $1.1 million in state aid for 2018-2019 as part of the School Funding Reform Act, passed in July. The act calculates funding based on school enrollment, local funding, geography, special education and other factors unique to districts.

In response to the cuts, the Brick school district, with 71 other districts in the state that have also had their budgets slashed, is organizing as Support Our Students, according to Mr. Dalton.

The day of the planned protest, March 5, coincides with Gov. Murphy’s annual budget address. “We’re going to make sure that our voices are heard on the day of the governor’s address,” he said.

