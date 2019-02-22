Anastasia [Anne] Michals, née Koles, born Jan. 11, 1954 passed away on Thursday, Feb. 21 at home, surrounded by her immediate family.

Anne is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Jeffrey Michals, her son and daughter-in-law John and Victoria Michals, her daughter Anastasia [Bobbie] Michals, brother Jonathan Koles [Kathy], sisters Daphne