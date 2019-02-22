Active shooter drill models responses of flight, fight

BAY HEAD — Bay Head Elementary is joining surrounding schools in rethinking the response to potentially dangerous situations impacting students, faculty and staff.

On Feb. 14, school and law enforcement officials met at Lavallette Elementary School to learn more about ALICE training, an acronym for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate, witnessing firsthand how different responses can be more effective than just adhering to the standard lockdown and hide method.

“It is a heightened awareness … from the children, to the custodians, to the teaching staff, about having a greater understanding of how we are going to react in any type of situation or emergency,” Superintendent Peter Morris said.

