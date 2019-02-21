Relocation of Wall school bus depot postponed

WALL TOWNSHIP — The relocation of the school district bus compound to Howell Township is expected to be postponed, possibly for up to a year, until July 2020.

Howell school officials recently notified Wall school officials that the delay is needed because of the planned construction of a water line at the Howell site, board member Ralph Addonizio said at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

In September, the Wall school board approved a shared-services agreement to park its buses at the Howell site. The agreement called for payments of $4,200 per month for the first year, starting July 1, 2019.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Wall school board approved an amendment to the agreement, stating that the payments will begin the first month that the Wall district relocates its transportation facility to the Howell site.

Most Wall school buses currently park overnight in a lot at the Clayton Block Co. on Old Mill Road. The Clayton landlord will allow the buses to stay for another year, but “cannot and will not” commit to leasing the property to the district beyond that time, according to a report submitted by the board’s Finance and Facilities Committee.

