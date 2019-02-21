Police make arrests in connection with narcotics distribution

BELMAR — A search warrant executed on Thursday by the Belmar Police Department led to the arrest of two suspects in connection with narcotics trafficking.

The Belmar Police Department announced that officers conducted a search at the Motor Lodge, located at the intersection of Route 35 North and 10th Avenue, on Feb. 21, which lead to the arrest of Sharek White and Alexis Mistretta who were residing at the location for several months.

The suspects had been using their room at the motel Motor Lodge to distribute heroin and crack cocaine, the department said in a statement.

Both suspects were found in possession of crack cocaine, heroin, packaging material, a scale, hypodermic needles and other pieces of drug paraphernalia which.

Ms. Mistretta was charged with nine narcotic related charges.

Mr. White was charged with 11 narcotic related charges as well as weapons charges.

Both suspects were sent to Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

