New science wing makes debut at Manasquan High School

MANASQUAN — After a year and a half of construction at Manasquan High School, the new science lab addition is now complete.

The addition comes as part of a $12 million upgrade to both the high school and elementary school, approved by referendum in 2017.

It includes six new science labs, one being a science, technology, engineering and math [STEM] lab; a greenhouse; a health classroom; a gymnasium and more.

“We’re thrilled with the outcome of our new science lab addition,” said Superintendent of Schools Frank Kasyan. “Kudos go to Kappa Construction, Garrison Architects and New Road Construction Management for helping the project to be completed on time and under budget. The end result was worth the wait.”

The new classrooms have a modern, fresh feel to them and are equipped with up-to-date technology that will enhance the science curriculum going forward.

For instance, the district will now be able to offer new science courses in the upcoming school year such as forensic science, and hopefully all freshmen will have a class in the addition as well.

