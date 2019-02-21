March 9 Casino Night will benefit the Heights PTO

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — A night of fun, food and gambling is coming up at Casino Night, a fundraiser for the Spring Lake Heights Parent Teacher Organization.

The March 9 event, featuring dozens of basket raffles, casino games and 50/50’s, will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. at The Spring Lake Manor. General admission is $50 per person or $90 per couple.

“The Heights crowd is a fun crowd,” said Kara Matunas, Casino Night organizer.

In addition to games of chance, music, dancing and a buffet dinner, with unlimited beer and wine, will also be featured, she said.

