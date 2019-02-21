Grand marshals announced for St. Patrick’s Day Parade

BELMAR — The Belmar/Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee has decided who will be at the head of this year’s procession.

Michael Ryan, of Lake Como, will be this year’s grand marshal and Margaret Neafsey, of Toms River, has been named deputy grand marshal.

The parade, which takes place on Sunday, March 3, will step off at 12:30 p.m. from the corner of Main Street and 22nd Avenue in Lake Como and continue north on Main Street through Belmar.

Mr. Ryan expressed surprise and appreciation for his selection as grand marshal.

“I was absolutely flabbergasted and humbled that the committee would recognize what I have done in the Irish community and honor me in that way,” he said. “It totally took my breath away.” Mr. Ryan can trace his Irish roots back to 1824 when his great-great-grandfather Patrick Ryan was exiled from Ireland to Australia. His great-grandfather was born in Australia and emigrated to California.

Mr. Ryan moved to Belmar in 1990 when he married Marlene Brown, who was a life-long resident of West Belmar. There he moved into politics, running for South Belmar, now Lake Como, Council in 1993. After three terms on council, he was elected mayor in 2007, serving two terms before retiring in 2014.

Mr. Ryan’s has served as a member of the Belmar/Lake Como Parade Committee since 2008. A member of the Irish American Democratic Caucus, he is also an Irish Trade Unionist and has been honored by the Monmouth County Democrats for his work within the Irish community.

