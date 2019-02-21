Diocese identifies priests ‘credibly accused’ of child sex abuse

Several priests whose names are among those identified by the Roman Catholic church in New Jersey as “credibly accused” of sexually abusing a child had served in parishes in southeastern Monmouth County.

The parishes include St. Rose in Belmar, St. Denis in Manasquan, St. Mark in Sea Girt, St. Elizabeth in Avon and Church of the Ascension in Bradley Beach.

The lists released Feb. 13 across the state include the names of 188 priests, of whom more than 100 are deceased; the rest are described as removed from the ministry.

The lists include the names of multiple parishes in which the priests had served over decades, but do not specify in which parishes the abuse is alleged to have occurred or whether the priests continued to serve with children after they were accused.

The list released by the Diocese of Trenton names 30 priests.

“I do this with the greatest sadness and with a heavy heart,” Bishop David M. O’Connell said in a statement on the diocese website. “It is our hope that the public presentation of these names will contribute to healing the awful wounds that the victims have endured at the hand of some clergy.”

The church has been under mounting pressure to identify clergy accused of misconduct. In September, state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal set up a task force to investigate sexual abuse by priests and to determine whether the Catholic church improperly handled abuse allegations.

[cs–more]