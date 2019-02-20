John H. “Jack” Kelly

Jack Kelly died peacefully at his home in Spring Lake, on Feb. 19, 2019 after a weekend of farewells from his loving children and grandchildren. He was 91 years old.
John Herbert Kelly was born and raised in Harrison, the son of the late Herbert and Ruth (Hollister) Kelly. His father, a court
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)