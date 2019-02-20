10th Avenue Pavilion water woes on Belmar’s to-do list

BELMAR — The borough is in a race against the clock to repair the newly constructed 10th Avenue Pavilion, which officials say is flooding constantly.

The pavilion contains space that the police department, first aid squad and lifeguards use during the summer season, and Mayor Mark Walsifer has said getting it repaired is at the top of his list of things to do for this year.

“We have zero dollars to fix that 10th Avenue Pavilion. That has to be done. Water is pouring in and it is being ruined every time it rains. My first priority is to get that building straightened out,” Mayor Walsifer said.

The borough had worked to rebuild the 10th Avenue Pavilion, also called the Howard Rowland Public Safety Pavilion, and Taylor pavilions after both were destroyed in Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

The borough council awarded a contract to Epic Construction for $5.45 million to rebuild both boardwalk pavilions in 2016.

The finger-pointing has not yet started as the mayor says he wants to focus on getting the building repaired as quickly as possible.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.