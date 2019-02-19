Robert F. Hohenstein IV

Robert F. Hohenstein IV, 66 years old, of Brielle, affectionately known as Bob or Bob Ho to his family and friends, passed away peacefully at his Brielle home with his family at his side on Feb. 15, 2019 after a long illness.

He was the only son of Dr. Eugene C. Hohenstein and