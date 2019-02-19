Bernice Dunne

By
Star News Group Staff
-
32 views

Bernice Dunne, 88, of Sea Girt, died peacefully on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.

Bernice grew up in Maplewood and was a registered nurse, graduating from St. Michael’s in Newark. She returned to work after raising her family, working at Visiting Nurse Association and the Daughter of Israel Nursing Home.

She retired to