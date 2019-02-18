Terrence John Moore

Terrence “Terry” John Moore, 61, of Brick passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick.

Mr. Moore was currently the vice president of Maloney & Curcio Inc., a plumbing supply company in Linden. He was a former officer of the ASPE, American Society of Plumbing Engineers.

