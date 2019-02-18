Rosemarie Bohny Walmsley

By
Star News Group Staff
-
37 views
Rosemarie Bohny Walmsley, 85, formerly of Bloomingdale, died on Jan. 16, 2019 in Tinton Falls.
 
Rosemarie was predeceased by her husband George F. Walmsley.
 
Private funeral services were held.
 
Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, located in Manasquan. 
Login to Access...