Frank U. Deynzer

Star News Group Staff
Frank U Deynzer, 84, of Port Orange Florida, passed away on Friday, Feb 8., 2019.

Frank and his late wife Christel, both from Germany, made Spring Lake Heights their home.

Frank served in the U.S. Army. For 27 years Frank was the former executive chef at the Old Mill Inn, then later executive