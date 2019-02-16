Blue skies grace the Mid-Winter Beach Run

MANASQUAN — With sunny skies and 40 degree temperatures, over 1,000 people gathered at the Manasquan beach front Saturday morning for a run to benefit the Manasquan First Aid Squad.

“When this first came about 16 years ago, we were thinking about having a race in the mid-winter time,” Co-race Director Mary O’Brien, a nurse herself, said about the Manasquan Mid-Winter Beach Run. “I just thought, the first aid squad deserves all the accolades that should be given to them. They are a volunteer organization and they are there to help people so the least we could do was help them.”

The two-mile fun run started north on First Avenue, turned around for runners to run on the beach walk and the beach itself, before turning around once again on First Avenue and finishing by Leggett’s Sand Bar, the official after party of the race.

One runner really got into the winter theme dressed as Elsa from Disney’s “Frozen.” His entourage stationed themselves at two different locations along the race route to blast the songs “Let It Go” and “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” from the popular movie, which brought smiles to the faces of runners and spectators alike.

Overall, Ms. O’Brien deemed the race a success. Since the race’s inception in 2004, Ms. O’Brien said the run has raised $264,310 for the first aid squad. She expects to raise at least $20,000 more from the raise this year.

