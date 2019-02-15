Philip J. Battaglia

Philip J. Battaglia, 63, of Ocean Grove, passed away Sunday, Feb.3, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune, surrounded by family and friends.

Born in Passaic, Philip lived in Clifton then Vernon Hills, Illinois. Phil moved to Ocean Grove in 2015 so he could be closer to his family and friends. He