New arrival joins penguin family at Jenk’s Aquarium

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Jenkinson’s Aquarium has welcomed a new, waddly addition to its family.

On Jan. 22, a newborn African Penguin lovingly named Chick 19A, hatched to parents Betty and Onyx.

“We don’t know if it is a boy or a girl yet,” said Katie Canady, Jenkinson’s Aquarium assistant curator.

“The only way to tell the sex of the penguin is to actually have a blood test done. After a few weeks our vet will do the blood test and then we’ll find out what the gender is but there is no anatomical way [at this point] to tell gender.

“It is lovingly called Chick 19A because it was our first chick born this year … and that is what [it] will be called until we get the gender determination and then we can come up with names either through a contest or by figuring out some other sort of creative way to give this baby a name.”

According to Ms. Canady the chick is already a curious little waddler.

