Lawsuit seeks access to Beacb mayor’s lobbying emails

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A lawsuit filed this week in Ocean County Superior Court against the borough and Mayor Stephen Reid calls into question his ties to a lobbying group opposing legalization of marijuana in New Jersey.

Patrick Duff, who describes himself as a journalist and a pro-marijuana activist, is suing the mayor claiming he is in violation of the N.J. Open Public Records Act because copies he obtained of email exchanges between the mayor’s borough email address and the lobbying group New Jersey Responsible Approaches to Marijuana Policy [NJRAMP] had been heavily redacted.

“They redacted the names and emails, that is something they can’t do,” Mr. Duff, of Haddon Heights, said Wednesday.

Mayor Reid’s vocal stance has made him the target for pro-legalization groups, which he claims are trying to attack him personally. “This is just a group of people who have been basically harassing me and harassing the town, trying to get anything they can and there is really nothing for them to get,” he said.

This is an excerpt of the print article.

